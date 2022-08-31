Matt Hardy Recalls Wild Vince McMahon Meeting During WWE Attitude Era

Matt Hardy and Edge were both integral parts of WWE during 2005 and were set on a collision course for SummerSlam. However, as has become well known, the pair had considerable backstage drama going on involving their relationships with Amy Dumas, aka Lita, and the situation had started to concern one Vince McMahon.

"[McMahon] was worried there was going to be tension between myself and Edge, so he called us into his office and he was going to sit us down and talk to us and also let us know how he wanted the finish of the match to go," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "The first thing Vince says, he says, '[Edge], Matt, you know the WWE is my company, right?' We go, 'Yeah.'

"'I'm going to tell you this right now, if either one of you go out there tonight and try to take liberties with each other, if you try to intentionally hurt one another, I am the most powerful man in this industry, I promise neither one of you will ever work a day in this industry again, do you understand?' We go, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. We understand.'"

But that wasn't all McMahon had to say to the pair.