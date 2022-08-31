Backstage Update On When Carmella Is Expected Back On The Road With WWE

Mella has not been money recently, but that could be changing soon according to a new report.

PWInsider has learned that Carmella, who has been out of action due to an injury sustained earlier this month, is "expected back on the road for WWE next month." In regard to her return to television, the report indicated that it's "within sight." Carmella's last televised match came during a taped episode of "WWE Main Event" filmed at Madison Square Garden on July 25, teaming with Tamina in a losing effort against Asuka and Dana Brooke.

As far as the nature of Carmella's injury is concerned, PWI noted that the setback came "after striking her head" during a house show match in Charleston, SC, on August 6. During that night's "Raw" Women's Championship bout involving reigning champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Carmella, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion repeatedly rolled in and out of the ring to garner heat, but after completing her final exit from the squared circle, an "X" sign was displayed by the referee, signaling that the 34-year-old was unable to continue. Carmella was ultimately helped to the back, and it's said that officials covered up her eyes from the bright lights in the venue, protecting her before further evaluation in the doctor's room. The injury may have occurred when Belair performed a backflip out of the corner of the ring and accidentally struck Carmella on the head.

Concerned fans have recently been reaching out to Carmella on social media, questioning her about when they can expect a comeback to the ring. On August 29, the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner provided an update and revealed, "I'm not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y'all."