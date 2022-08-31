Baron Corbin Names WWE Legend He Would Most Like To Face

Baron Corbin is one of the top heels in WWE, and throughout his career he has been given the opportunity to mix it up with several WWE legends, whether it was for one-off moments or longer rivalries. Corbin has previously interacted with The Rock during his return to "WWE SmackDown" in October 2019 and has also had feuds with the likes of John Cena and Kurt Angle, culminating in major premium live event matches. Corbin was Angle's final in-ring opponent (at least for the time being) defeating the WWE Hall Of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 35, while he went one-on-one with Cena back at WWE SummerSlam in 2017. When asked during a Twitter Q&A which legend he would most like to work with that he hasn't already, the name Corbin provided was Booker T.

The former Harlem Heat star is a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer and remains a consistent face around WWE, often being used during the pre-show panels at premium live events, but he hasn't wrestled for the company since 2012. Booker T's last match for WWE was at a live event as he teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Christian and Mark Henry, with his most recent televised match happening at WWE WrestleMania 28, where he was part of Team Teddy Long against Team John Laurinaitis.

While Booker hasn't competed inside a WWE ring for a decade, he is not retired, and did recently step back between the ropes for his own promotion, Reality Of Wrestling, meaning a potential match between himself and Corbin isn't outside the realm of possibility. Booker says he'd been contacted about having a "last match" similar to Ric Flair's at a future Starrcast event, but turned it down, making a point of the fact that his career isn't over.