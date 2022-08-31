Tony Khan Teases Fans With What They Can Expect From The AEW All Out Go-Home Show

With AEW All Out taking place this Sunday in Chicago, Illinois, the card for the pay-per-view has been built different than other shows put on by the company, as less than a week out, there is no AEW World Championship match currently on the card with nine total matches announced. "AEW: Dynamite" tonight and "AEW: Rampage" on Friday, which will be taped tonight, will be the go-home shows for All Out.

"Tonight is going to be the most eventful go-home show I've ever been a part of," AEW CEO Tony Khan said appearing on "Busted Open." "This will be the 15th AEW pay-per-view, including Forbidden Door, and we've had this amazing run of shows and I believe never has the go-home TV been so important as tonight. There's so many implications, so many stakes still out there for this pay-per-view and I think that's what makes this week so exciting."

"It's different not to have everything tied up nice and neatly going into the pay-per-view, but I think it's a good different," Khan continued. "I wouldn't necessarily do it like this every time, but some of the circumstances with when people have been available with injuries and other circumstances has led to it being this, this build, and I'll tell you what — the final card will be amazing." Khan discussed fans who may not be thrilled with the build for All Out. "However people want to react, its fine," Khan said." "I think the fans are always right and if I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people that may be unsettling ... We're going to learn a lot about the pay-per-view."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.