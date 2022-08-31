Tony Khan Teases 'Historic Week' Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

There are now only four days until AEW All Out, which airs this Sunday on Bleacher Report, FITE TV internationally, and traditional PPV providers. And even though we know so much about the card, which has 9 matches and one pre-show match already announced, there are still some questions to be answered this Wednesday and Friday on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage."

No one knows this more than AEW owner and CEO, Tony Khan. Khan, as he's wont to do, posted a tweet late Monday evening stressing the importance of the final "Dynamite" leading into All Out.

"A historic week of AEW starts TOMORROW Wednesday [on] AEW Dynamite [on] TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT," Khan tweeted. "The last AEW Dynamite before ALL OUT is huge, United Empire vs The Elite, AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley will address ALL OUT live, + so much more tomorrow on TBS!"

The biggest mystery remaining for All Out is who Moxley will defend his Undisputed World Championship against. Though he defeated him decisively last week, reports still suggest that Moxley will defend the title against CM Punk. As of this writing, Punk has not been announced for "Dynamite" tonight, "Rampage" Friday, or All Out Sunday. All three events will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Punk's hometown.

Meanwhile, tonight's "Dynamite" will also feature Kenny Omega's second match back in AEW, as he teams with the Young Bucks once against to battle Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis of the United Empire in the semi-finals of the AEW Trios Championship tournament. The winners will advance to the finals at All Out, taking on the winner of the Best Friends vs. Dark Order matchup taking place this Friday on "Rampage."