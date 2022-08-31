Shayna Baszler Describes The Current WWE Backstage Energy

With both Vince McMahon retiring and John Laurinaitis being released following allegations of them paying company hush money to women in exchange for their silence following inappropriate sexual relations, WWE has seen much change. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs and Triple H has become the new Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. This change would of course affect talent, with Shayna Baszler being one of those names.

"There is a kind of, like, renewed energy," former "NXT" Women's Champion Shayna Baszler said while on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling." "You eat the same meal, even if you love it and it's your favorite meal, you eat the same meal for a year in a row, you know, it's going to get stale and regardless of how you think the product was, just changing the meal up is like, 'Ooh, I can't wait to try this' ... There is an overall renewed energy with, not just talent, and the Universe watching, but like, production and camera crew people and ring crew people. It's just a new energy because it is new. You know, and I think the past like, when you look at like, "NXT" Black and Gold and you look at like, recent weeks, the company is clearly in good hands."

Baszler has been positively effected by the change thus far, as at Clash at the Castle she has her first singles championship opportunity on a pay-per-view or premium live event since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Baszler discussed the transition period between the old regime and the current one, or in this case lack thereof. "There was no movement of transition. It was like, 'Alright, bang,' and we're off to the races so, it's been wild."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.