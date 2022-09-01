FTR Believe They Should Have Been Booked For Different Match At All Out

At the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, current ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR will team up with TNT Champion Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal and, making their AEW debut, the Motor City Machine Guns. Although this match intrigues many due to the six names involved, many fans had thoughts of FTR going after another set of tag titles by being in the AEW Tag Team Championship match at All Out, considering their record-setting run on top of the company's tag team rankings.

"I'm very happy with this match Sunday," FTR's Cash Wheeler said on "GiveMeSport WWE." "I thought that was the direction to go, us versus The Young Bucks for all the marbles, as they say ... A lot of things happened that changed the title scene ... Our babyface turn wasn't something that we had really thought about or planned far out in advance. So, when it started happening we're just kind of riding the wave with it, trying to figure it out as we go ... It would've been a huge money match as far as tag team wrestling goes."

Wheeler's tag team partner, Dax Harwood also commented on FTR vs Young Bucks not happening at All Out.

"We expected that and we as performers and individuals and a tag team thought that was the right way to go," Harwood said. "I think it could have been, at least, built as the biggest tag team match of all time. Four world championships on the line, the two best tag teams of a generation going one-on-one, well, two-on-two I guess, at a pay-per-view, a big pay-per-view in Chicago."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "GiveMeSport WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.