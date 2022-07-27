Joe DiMaggio. The 2007-08 Patriots. Goldberg. Asuka. The 2002 Oakland Athletics. They’re all known for their legendary streaks on top, lasting so long that, in some ways, they defied logic. Now, FTR has come along, looking to join them in the upper echelons of the greatest streaks in history. And at least for one more week, FTR’s streak will continue.

As revealed by the AEW rankings released Wednesday morning, the AAA, IWGP, and Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions remain the number one ranked team in the AEW Tag Division for a record seventeenth week in a row.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 27, 2022 pic.twitter.com/rL4Zgg3rSj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2022

FTR began the streak back on April 6, only days after they defeated The Briscoes to win the ROH Tag Titles in the first encounter between the two teams at ROH Supercard of Honor. Already the AAA World Tag Team Champions for five months at the time, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have remained hot since then, winning the IWGP Tag Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in late June.

Their lock on a seventeenth week in the top spot was solidified this past Saturday when Wheeler and Harwood faced off against the Briscoes again, this time at ROH Death Before Dishonor. The duo ultimately retained their ROH Tag Titles in a two-out-of-three falls match after Harwood pinned Jay Briscoe with a second rope piledriver to put the Briscoes away finally.

Throughout the entire seventeen-week run, FTR has yet to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, though they did briefly help then-champions Jurassic Express several months ago. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the current title holders, having defeated the former champions, The Young Bucks, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks, in tag team action to win the titles just two weeks ago. Strickland will be in action on “AEW Dynamite” tonight, taking on “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a handicap match, with Lee barred from ringside.

