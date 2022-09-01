Tony Khan On What He Finds To Be 'Really Exciting' About AEW All Out Week

Tony Khan is in the midst of an incredibly busy week as his company gears up for AEW's All Out, one of the most important PPVs of the year for them. Despite the pressures he is facing in trying to deliver an exciting card, the AEW President weighed in on his main task for the show, telling Yahoo, "The goal is to strike a balance between having happy fans, good stories and a happy locker room. I think for the most part we do have that."

In recent months, his company has been plagued by injuries to many of his top tier names, with the likes of Adam Cole, Kris Statlander, and most recently Thunder Rosa all being on the shelf. However, talent have started making their returns, with the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk all scheduled to be on the card this Sunday, showcasing that Khan is getting a lot of his strongest tools back.

"I think the really exciting thing about All Out and this week for AEW is that we are approaching a full-strength roster again," Khan said. With several big names still looming on the sidelines such as Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, and MJF, there's the potential for some fun surprises throughout the PPV.

Khan admitted that recent times have "been challenging," but the fact he has managed to put together a 14-match card sets up this weekend to be a potentially memorable show if the wrestlers can deliver.

"It felt like last year we kicked off a season — it was a wild, tumultuous, one — but we had some of our greatest business heights ... I do believe this will wind up being one of our greatest pay-per-views."