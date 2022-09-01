Eddie Kingston On Why He Enjoys Working For Tony Khan

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been a hot topic in the news lately for a reported physical altercation with Sammy Guevara backstage after "The Spanish God" called him "a fat piece of s**t" on air during an "AEW Dynamite" promo. Thankfully, a new report claims Kingston and Guevara have buried the hatchet and look forward to what comes next for them in AEW. As Kingston heads into his singles match against Tomohiro Ishii this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view, he shared his thoughts on the way his boss, Tony Khan, decides to book his character.

"It's not my show; you know what I mean? And the bottom line is, it's Tony's show. It's Tony's money and whatever he wants goes," Kingston told Pro Wrestling Illustrated. "I do enjoy working for him 'cause he does let me speak my mind, and I now realize, asterisk: maturely — there's that word again, 'maturing' — that he doesn't have to go with what I said. But the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough, so if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If he doesn't, cool, not my show, but thank you for letting me speak my piece."

Regardless of whatever issues or discrepancies arise, Kingston feels confident that Khan will be receptive to hashing things out and getting to the root of the problem. And "The Mad King" believes the discussions about creative decisions don't end there. "Look, if he does that for me, and I know I'm not the easiest person to get along with, I know he does that for the rest of the locker room ... He's very accessible."