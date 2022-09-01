AEW All Out Betting Odds Released Including MJF Prop Bet
One of professional wrestling's biggest weekends of the year doesn't just feature several events from WWE, it also features AEW All Out, one of the four biggest shows the promotion puts on during the year. And if there's a wrestling event, BetOnline is never far behind with some odds for wrestling fans to put their cold hard cash on. That is the case yet again, with a very special prop bet thrown in regarding an AEW star that hasn't been seen in quite some time.
Will MJF Appear at All Out?
Yes: -150 (2/3)
No: +110 (11/10)
AEW World Championship Match
CM Punk: -140 (5/7)
Jon Moxley (c): +100 (1/1)
AEW Interim Women's Championship Match
Toni Storm: -180 (5/9)
Jamie Hayter: +300 (3/1)
Britt Baker: +325 (13/4)
Hikaru Shida: +700 (7/2)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Swerve In Our Glory (c): -450 (2/9)
The Acclaimed: +275 (11/4)
Casino Ladder Match
The Joker: +150 (3/2)
Claudio Castagnoli: +325 (13/4)
Rey Fenix: +350 (7/2)
Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)
Wheeler Yuta: +400 (4/1)
Rush: +600 (6/1)
Penta El Zero M: +1000 (10/1)
Dante Martin: +1400 (14/10
AEW All Atlantic Championship Match
PAC (c): -600 (1/6)
Kip Sabian: +350 (7/2)
FTW Championship Match
Hook (c): -1500 (1/15)
Angelo Parker: +600 (6/1)
TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c): -1000 (1/10)
Athena: +500 (5/1)
Singles Match
Bryan Danielson: -400 (1/4)
Chris Jericho: +250 (5/2)
Odds For Undercard Grudge Matches
Singles Match
Christian Cage: -150 (2/3)
Jungle Boy: +110 (11/10)
Singles Match
Ricky Starks: -240 (5/12)
Powerhouse Hobbs: +175 (7/4)
Singles Match
Eddie Kingston: -200
Tomohiro Ishii: +150
Trios Match
FTR & Wardlow: -650 (2/13)
Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns: +375 (15/4)
Trios Match
Darby Allin & Sting & Miro: -220 (5/11)
House of Black: +155 (31/20)
Indeed, odds are in place regarding the AEW return of MJF, who hasn't been seen since his scorched earth promo on AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan back in early June. If the numbers are correct though, it looks as though fans will be seeing the "Salt of the Earth" really soon, with an MJF return being slightly favored over no appearance at all.
As for the announced matches, CM Punk is favored to get his revenge and defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the All Out main event, while Toni Storm is favored to become the AEW Interim Women's Championship over Jamie Hayter and former champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. Other notable matches see Bryan Danielson favored over Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston as a slight favorite over New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii, and champions Hook, PAC, Jade Cargill, and Swerve in Our Glory all expected to retain their FTW, All-Atlantic, TBS, and AEW World Tag Team Championships respectively.