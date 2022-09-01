AEW All Out Betting Odds Released Including MJF Prop Bet

One of professional wrestling's biggest weekends of the year doesn't just feature several events from WWE, it also features AEW All Out, one of the four biggest shows the promotion puts on during the year. And if there's a wrestling event, BetOnline is never far behind with some odds for wrestling fans to put their cold hard cash on. That is the case yet again, with a very special prop bet thrown in regarding an AEW star that hasn't been seen in quite some time.

Will MJF Appear at All Out?

Yes: -150 (2/3)

No: +110 (11/10)

AEW World Championship Match

CM Punk: -140 (5/7)

Jon Moxley (c): +100 (1/1)

AEW Interim Women's Championship Match

Toni Storm: -180 (5/9)

Jamie Hayter: +300 (3/1)

Britt Baker: +325 (13/4)

Hikaru Shida: +700 (7/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Swerve In Our Glory (c): -450 (2/9)

The Acclaimed: +275 (11/4)

Casino Ladder Match

The Joker: +150 (3/2)

Claudio Castagnoli: +325 (13/4)

Rey Fenix: +350 (7/2)

Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)

Wheeler Yuta: +400 (4/1)

Rush: +600 (6/1)

Penta El Zero M: +1000 (10/1)

Dante Martin: +1400 (14/10

AEW All Atlantic Championship Match

PAC (c): -600 (1/6)

Kip Sabian: +350 (7/2)

FTW Championship Match

Hook (c): -1500 (1/15)

Angelo Parker: +600 (6/1)

TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c): -1000 (1/10)

Athena: +500 (5/1)

Singles Match

Bryan Danielson: -400 (1/4)

Chris Jericho: +250 (5/2)