WWE SmackDown Preview (9/2): Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' reign as WWE Universal Champion began on August 30, 2020, after defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred triple threat match at the Payback premium live event. Just over two years later, The Tribal Chief is still seated at the head of the WWE table, and with a second title to boot. Now, on the eve of the Clash at the Castle taking place in Cardiff, Wales, where he'll defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre, Reigns celebrates his dominant two years as champion tonight on "WWE SmackDown." Notably, tonight's episode of the blue brand show has already been pre-recorded due to the WWE crew currently being in the United Kingdom, and while no spoilers will be provided in this preview, fans who wish to know what goes down during the show tonight can do so here.

In addition to the celebration, the currently suspended — and, last week, arrested — former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be in the house to face her final judgment, set to be conducted by WWE official Adam Pearce. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross, who made a shocking return to WWE television last month by sending an impactful message to McIntyre and Reigns, will make his "SmackDown" in-ring debut, and on the subject of debuts, the Maximum Male Models (ma.cé and mån.sôör) will compete in the ring for the first time on "SmackDown," taking on a team that have become a thorn in their side in recent weeks, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row.

In other tag team action, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will collide with The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a first-time Viking Rules Match, and on the singles front, Butch of The Brawling Brutes will go one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser.