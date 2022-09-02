Tony Khan Calls AEW All Out Bout 'A Dream Match'

This Saturday, September 4th, AEW presents its fourth PPV event of the year, All Out. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk, as the two face off for the second time in two weeks. However, although Moxley vs Punk is the main event, AEW CEO Tony Khan views a different match on the card very highly: The "America Dragon" Bryan Danielson against the "Lionheart" Chris Jericho.

"It's a dream match," Khan said on "AEW: Unrestricted." "Long before AEW existed, long before anybody even imagined AEW was even a possibility, this was a dream match. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have not had a one-on-one match in almost 10 years and both of them have come so far in their careers since then ... Bryan Danielson and the run he's been on in AEW is one of the greatest run of wrestling matches that I've ever seen, and Chris Jericho, I really believe, this is the best Chris Jericho we've seen."

Jericho and Danielson faced off twice on WWE TV, once in 2010 and once in 2013, with both matches being won by Jericho.

On the August 10th edition of "Dynamite," Moxley defended the Interim Championship against Jericho successfully after a hard-fought, bloody 22+ minute match. Khan discussed his opinion of match between Moxley and Jericho. "We saw a glimpse of this Lionheart, Chris came against Jon Moxley," Khan said. "I thought it was one of the best matches of Chris' 30+ year wrestling career. I don't say it lightly and I thought it was one of the best matches in the history of 'AEW Dynamite.'"

