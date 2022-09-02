Gunther Is Not Frustrated By This Chant From WWE Fans

The Ring General has made quite the splash since debuting on the main roster on the April 8 episode of "WWE SmackDown." With that said, many wrestling fans have known Gunther as "WALTER," which is the Austrian superstar's real-life first name. Don't expect WALTER chants to bother Gunther if he hears them in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

"No, it won't frustrate me," Gunther told Gorilla Position. "In a wrestler's career it's pretty normal that your name changes at some point when you go through certain stages, especially with a company like WWE. WALTER is my real name, so I own it and I totally understand that a company like WWE has an interest to basically own their brands a little bit, so I was up for it. I'm not bothered by it at all. So many people need to move on from it a little bit."

The chants probably wouldn't come as a surprise to most. After all, Gunther is an independent wrestling star and was the longest reigning WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion in the belt's history, at an unprecedented 870 days, eventually losing the title in a blistering match with Ilja Dragunov.

Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the title by defeating Ricochet during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Gunther is set to defend his title at Clash at the Castle against Sheamus, who earned his opportunity after defeating Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin in a Fatal Five-Way Match on August 19.