WWE Raw Preview (9/5): Steel Cage Match Set To Take Place

Just 48 hours after WWE's "Clash at the Castle" premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, the company returns to the United States on Labor Day for "WWE Raw" at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MI. While the dust is still settling following the first major stadium event across the pond since 1992, one key match has been announced for tonight's show.

The feud between United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz will be taken to the next level when the two rivals collide in a Steel Cage Match. The United States Championship will also be on the line. Last week, The Miz went one-on-one with "The All Mighty" but came up short — despite seemingly being on his way to capturing the victory after involvement from his associate Ciampa — thanks to a distraction in the audience caused by Dexter Lumis, who is seemingly in the head of "The A-Lister." Over the weekend on social media, The Miz demanded a rematch with Lashley. However, this time he wanted the United States Championship to be up for grabs in their battle with the Steel Cage Match stipulation added, so nobody could cause any distractions.

Although no other matches or segments have been announced as of this publication, there will be plenty of fallout following "Clash at the Castle." During the event in Cardiff, Wales, Bayley pinned "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match. Elsewhere, Dominik Mysterio not only turned on the "Rated R Superstar" Edge, but he also took out his own father, Rey Mysterio, following the duo's successful victory over Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Seth "Freakin" Rollins conquered Matt Riddle in their highly-anticipated one-on-one encounter.