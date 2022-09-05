Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments

During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.

Cabana, who recently spent time in Europe promoting the forthcoming release of the AEW Fight Forever console video game, has reacted to a couple of tweets that seemingly relate to Punk's rant last night in Chicago. Cabana first liked a tweet from writer John Lister, who said, "An event where pro wrestlers answer questions 'in character' is not a press conference. It is a performance portraying a press conference. If you ask questions at such an event, you are not a reporter. You are a performer taking part in the portrayal." Cabana then liked a tweet from current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, who posted a picture of himself in his match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One, seemingly taking a shot at Punk, who has noted in the past that he always wanted to main event a WrestleMania.

Last month, it was reported that AEW was dealing with "a ton of backstage drama," which allegedly intensified when Cabana was not given an angle in the Dark Order and was no longer being penciled in for television tapings. The report suggested that AEW chief Tony Khan was set to let Cabana go, but found a new role for him in Ring of Honor, the promotion he purchased earlier this year.