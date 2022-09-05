More Top AEW Stars Reportedly Left Out Of Fight Forever Game

As details continue to emerge about the forthcoming release of AEW's first ever console video game, "AEW: Fight Forever", a new report has shed some further light on the talent that will not make the first build of the game. According to Fightful Select, Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz will not be involved in the first release of the game.

This news comes after it was revealed that reigning ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, have been pulled from the initial release of the game. It's said that FTR made the "model phase" of the game, but were ultimately removed. However, it's now been reported that the working plan is for Harwood and Wheeler to be DLC (downloadable content), but no further details have been provided as to whether the other missing names will become DLC in the future. Additionally, it's noted in the Fightful Select report that Stu Grayson, who left AEW in May, had not been planned for the game prior to his departure.

Recently, a handful of AEW talent traveled to Europe to promote the upcoming game at the Gamescom 2022 convention in Germany. Furthermore, it's been said that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is expected to be at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan, where "AEW: Fight Forever" will be "shown off." The convention is one of the largest video game exhibitions in Asia and will run from September 15 to September 18, meaning Omega would be absent from next week's AEW television tapings. Omega became one third of the AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, alongside pals The Young Bucks.