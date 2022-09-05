Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw

This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

In an exclusive update from Fightful Select, tonight's episode of "Monday Night Raw" could feature the return of the former champion, with an angle involving him reportedly planned for the show. The story is expected to "feature a car turned over," a call-back to what Strowman did to Vince McMahon's limo in 2019 on "Raw."

This report from Fightful lines up with several easter eggs WWE has planted in recent weeks, having different things going on during other promos. It's unclear at this time when we will see the turned-over car during the show, but given the excitement Triple H's new WWE has provided fans, it's bound to be a reveal that will garner tons of attention.

Triple H commented on Strowman's status with the company during a recent interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "The Game" confirmed that he was in talks with Strowman to return, stating that if he wants to make a comeback, he'd give him "another shot." According to Triple H, a guy his size should be doing it on the biggest stage of them all in the WWE.