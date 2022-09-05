Tony Khan Teases All Out Rematch At AEW Grand Slam

Not since "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" scored good reviews and a box office victory has something snuck up on people more than The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory at AEW "All Out" last night. The AEW World Tag Team Championship match stole the show, with the Chicago crowd rallying behind Anthony Bowens and Max Caster in unprecedented fashion, though the duo, unfortunately, came up short against the champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

It may not be The Acclaimed's only shot for tag team gold, however. During the now notorious post-"All Out" press scrum, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, seated beside the champions Swerve and Lee, made the following suggestion after being asked about the tag title match.

"I personally think that with Grand Slam coming up, Dynamite and Rampage, big special coming up September 21, I can't imagine a better match for New York than, hypothetically. a rematch between Keith and Swerve vs. The Acclaimed," Khan said.

Not surprisingly, this drew a mixed response from the tag champions, most notably from Strickland. While Lee seemed more open to the idea of a rematch, while also questioning why The Acclaimed wouldn't go to the back of the line first, Strickland took issue, especially in regards to why media members were asking about why the media was asking said questions.

"I think they are because this is another f*****g tag team that says they want the belts on them rather than us," Strickland said. "How many more times are we gonna do that?"

Khan didn't officially announce the match for "Grand Slam" at the scrum, and as of this writing, the match still hasn't been made.