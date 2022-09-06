Tony Khan Reveals Plan For MJF On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

MJF made his return to the wrestling business at AEW's All Out on Sunday as the joker in the Casino ladder match, which he won via the help of Stokely Hathaway and his crew, officially earning a future match at the AEW World Championship. Fans will not have to wait long to hear from three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner, as AEW President Tony Khan has booked him to appear on "AEW Dynamite" this week.

In a tweet from the official AEW account the company confirmed, "This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the 2022 Casino Ladder Match winner @The_MJF! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. LIVE in Buffalo, NY. This Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT. On @TBSNetwork"

There are plenty of questions that fans have regarding MJF's return, from what his relationship is with Khan to when he will be getting his shot at CM Punk's AEW World Championship. MJF may also reveal the extent of his partnership alongside Hathaway after his group took out all of the participants in the ladder match during Sunday's PPV.

While there is a lot of speculation about what fans can expect to see this Wednesday due to the backstage altercation between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite following the media scrum, the company has now got several segments booked for "AEW Dynamite." As well as hearing from MJF, Death Triangle are set to collide against Best Friends, and the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship will be on the line as Wheeler Yuta defends against his long-time rival Daniel Garcia.