Backstage News On Alex Reynolds' Status Following AEW's All Out

The Dark Order member Alex Reynolds left AEW's All Out PPV on crutches according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," due to an ankle injury he suffered in the AEW World Trios Championship match against The Elite.

While Reynolds did get hurt in that encounter, which his side eventually lost, it is believed that the issue will not be that bad, and that it is not an injury that is expected to keep him out for a lengthy period of time. As of this writing, neither AEW as a company or Reynolds himself has commented on the situation regarding his health.

The Dark Order had been a key part of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, which eventually crowned the inaugural holders. Reynolds alongside Preston Vance and John Silver defeated House Of Black in the quarterfinals, before beating Best Friends in the next round when "Hangman" Adam Page replaced Vance in the team due to injury.

He was not the only person that got hurt during the PPV on Sunday though, as Ruby Soho also left the show with an injury after her Zero Hour mixed tag team match. She teamed with Ortiz in a losing effort against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, and the former WWE Superstar suffered a broken nose during that encounter. Christian Cage is also another wrestler that is dealing with an injury problem right now, as he has an issue with his arm, which is why the match against Jungle Boy ended up being such a short one at All Out.