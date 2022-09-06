Backstage News On How WWE Talent Feels About CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum Comments

It's fair to say that the rumored backstage issues behind the scenes in AEW escalated significantly following the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night. In the post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a verbal tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana before targeting AEW's "irresponsible" EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), while also furthering his spat with "Hangman" Adam Page. In light of reports of an ensuing backstage brawl between Punk, his friend Ace Steel, and the new AEW World Trios Champions Omega and The Bucks following Punk's comments, reactions from behind the scenes at WWE have come to light.

According to Fightful Select, "numerous talent" reached out to them expressing their views on the situation, with one top talent noting that "the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted." Additionally, two WWE talents reportedly confirmed to Fightful that the incident was not a work, and expressed their surprise that the situation happened. The pair called into question AEW chief Tony Khan, asking why he didn't follow up with a comment after Punk criticized AEW's EVPs.

Meanwhile, one WWE talent said it feels as though Punk "is trying to run things, and it looks as though he's doing it," with another longtime WWE performer said they felt Punk was "unprofessional," calling him "selfish and arrogant." This sentiment was also reportedly shared by colleagues who worked with Punk on the set of the short-lived Fox program "WWE Backstage."