Backstage News On Roster Status Of Several WWE Stars

The WWE roster has been undergoing a lot of change as of late, with former stars returning and new talent debuting from "WWE NXT 2.O," as Triple H looks to make his mark as the new Chief Content Officer. The changes have been reflected internally as well, with several new members of the roster being officially placed on specific brands.

Dexter Lumis has been popping up on "WWE Raw" in recent weeks for segments involving The Miz, and the former "NXT" star has internally been placed on the "WWE Raw" roster.

Another new face joining the main roster is Solo Sikoa, who is going to be part of "WWE SmackDown" moving forward. Sikoa debuted at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, helping Undisputed WWE universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre, He is seemingly set to join his brothers, Jey and Jimmy Uso, as part of The Bloodline faction.

Giovanni Vinci also made a surprise appearance in Wales last weekend, reuniting with his fellow Imperium members, and he and Ludvig Kaiser are being listed internally as a tag team for "WWE SmackDown."

Another change that has been taking place under Triple H's leadership is several talents getting their full ring names back. Matt Riddle was the first talent to officially get his original ring name back, and internally Tommaso Ciampa has joined him.