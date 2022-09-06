AEW Dark Live Coverage (09/06) - ROH World Championship Match, Serpentico Vs. Zack Clayton, Julia Hart In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on September 6, 2022!

Tonight's edition of the show will see a huge Ring of Honor World Title Match take place as current champion Claudio Castagnoli will put his title on the line against the leader of the Trustbuster's, Ari Daivari. Castagnoli won the title after defeating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor back in July. Meanwhile, Daivari formed The Trustbusters back in early July with Slim-J and Parker Boudreaux. Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay joined the group shortly after and the five have been dominant over recent weeks.

One half of the Chaos Project, Serpentico, will be facing off with Zack Clayton. Clayton most recently answered FTW Champion HOOK's open challenge for his title on the August 19 edition of "Rampage", but came up short.

In the tag team division, Tony Nese and Josh Woods will be taking on Storm Grayson and Brandon Gore. Nese and Woods have been racking up wins over the past several weeks after initially teaming up with one another to target the AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory. Private Party will also be squaring off with Robert Anthony and GPA. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have been a staple of the AEW tag team division and have most recently aligned themselves with LFI over the past few weeks.

Three matches in the women's division will be held as Marina Shafir, with allies Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero at ringside, looks to score a win over Laynie Luck. House of Black's Julia Hart looks to continue her dominant winning streak against Missa Kate. Serena Deeb will also be taking on Sierra.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Tony Nese and Josh Woods head to the ring, with Storm Grayson and Brandon Gore already waiting inside.