Darby Allin Announces His Next Nitro Circus Appearance

AEW star Darby Allin announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that his next Nitro Circus appearance will be this Friday, September 9.

Allin tweeted, "THIS FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9th LIVE IN BROOKLYN AT MAIMONIDES PARK ILL BE AT NITRO CIRCUS USE CODE AEWFAN AT CHECKOUT TO SAVE 30% ON TICKETS!"

The Brooklyn event is part of the Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad & Rad 2022 tour.

At one of the last Nitro Circus events Allin attended, the former TNT World champion tried to do a backflip on a tricycle while riding down a big air ramp. The first time Allin didn't complete a full rotation and ended up landing on his back. On the second attempt, Allin appeared to have landed the trick, before he wiped out.

Allin appeared during this past Sunday's AEW pay-per-view, All Out, He and Sting teamed with Miro to go against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews). Allin won the match for his team after he pinned Black with the Last Supper.

Allin has been with All Elite Wrestling since the earliest days of the company. He made his AEW in-ring debut on June 29, 2019, at the promotion's second-only event, Fyter Fest, where he faced former AEW Executive Vice President and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The match ended in a time-limit draw.

Allin is a former TNT Champion in AEW. He won the title from Rhodes in November 2020. He held the gold for 186 days, until he was dethroned by Miro.