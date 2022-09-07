Tag Team Title Match With Interactive Twist Set For 9/13 WWE NXT

The Creed Brothers will get a chance to reclaim their "NXT" Tag Team Titles from champions Pretty Deadly on the 9/13 episode of "NXT 2.0."

The stipulation for the match will be decided by fans as WWE celebrates the one-year anniversary of the "NXT" brand's reboot next week. The WWE website has provided three options to choose from – a Tornado Tag, a No DQ bout and a Steel Cage match. Fans can vote by clicking on the link below.

The Creed Brothers lost their titles to Pretty Deadly at last Sunday's Worlds Collide event after fellow Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp betrayed them, gifting Kit Wilson & Elton Prince the victory in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match also involving Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs and Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang). With the win, Pretty Deady unified the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles.

On this week's show, The Creeds – Julius & Brutus – called out Kemp in a backstage segment, promising to make Gable Steveson's older brother pay for his betrayal. Just then, Pretty Deadly interrupted their segment to set up the rematch for next week.

As noted earlier, fans will also get the opportunity to influence another championship match next week, as they choose the opponent for NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' title defense. WWE has also announced the debut of Quincy Elliot for next week's special 1-year anniversary show.