Booker T On Why Tony Khan Should Ask Himself 'Why The Hell Are We Here?'

The wrestling world is buzzing about AEW after last weekend's All Out, but all the talk has been about the reported backstage fight involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) after the post-show media scrum, and not the pay-per-view.

Booker T commented on the situation on his "Hall Of Fame" radio show.

"This should be like some of the happiest times for AEW, and the thing is, I don't think I've heard anybody really talk about the pay-per-view at all, Booker said. "I haven't heard anybody talk about any of the matches that went down at that pay-per-view. It's like the PPV never happened.

"For me, that's when things really need to be regeared and rethought about. We need to ask the question, 'What the hell are we doing and why are we here? What we doing this for?'"

So far, no official decisions have been made regarding the futures of everybody involved, but it's clear some big calls are needed just weeks after AEW CEO Tony Khan had a backstage meeting with the roster.

"The one word I talk about more with this situation than anything is 'leadership," Booker said. "You gotta have leadership in this situation in order to be able to take control of the reigns and say, 'Hell no, we're going this way.'

"When you don't have someone in that position making those decisions, that's when, like a wagon train, the wheels can just fall off, baby."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.