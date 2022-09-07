AEW Star Reacts To Seth Rollins' Praise

Seth Rollins will undeniably go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Though he's had a bit more success as a slimy heel character, Seth has also succeeded in babyface roles in the company, meanwhile earning two WWE Championships, two Universal Championships, the first-ever "NXT" Championship, several mid-card title reigns, several tag team title reigns, a Money in the Bank victory, and a Royal Rumble victory. Rollins has done it all, so when he gives some shoutouts to fellow pro wrestlers performing around him, people notice.

Rollins took to his Twitter account earlier today and issued praise for several WWE stars, and even two AEW tag teams. The post got the attention of The Acclaimed, who, despite their loss to Swerve in our Glory at AEW All Out this past Sunday, put on an incredible effort in chasing the titles. One half of the team, Anthony Bowens, retweeted Rollins' post and wrote, "Everybody loves the Acclaimed" — with a scissor emoji, naturally.

Rollins recently went on the record as praising another AEW star's work, though, in the case of Bryan Danielson, he is a longtime WWE superstar that joined AEW around one year ago. "The Architect" even went as far as including Danielson as one of the four people on his Mt. Rushmore of greatest superstars ever, alongside Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, and Bret 'the Hitman' Hart, though he would also specify that if the four men in question are the ones who brought the most eyes and money to WWE, the list would be Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.