Championship Eliminator Match Set For AEW Dynamite

A Championship Eliminator match has been made official for the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." AEW has a lot to consider when it comes to one major championship, but plans seem to be in place for another significant piece of hardware.

AEW has announced that Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will take on Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match. If Ford wins, she will earn a shot at Storm's title. Storm won the interim gold at the All Out PPV, defeating Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida. An interim title was put in place due to the main champion Thunder Rosa suffering an injury.

During the post-All Out media scrum, Storm insinuated that Rosa may not be as hurt as she's letting on. She also guaranteed victory in a potential title unification match whenever Rosa is cleared for action.

Speaking of that media scrum, wrestling fans will be glued to their televisions to see the fallout of the fracas that took place after All Out. CM Punk dropped another pipebomb, only this time it wasn't done to set up an angle. Punk ripped AEW EVPs, which led to a backstage "melee" involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steele, and others.

Suspensions have reportedly been made, but the status of Punk, who is the AEW World Champion, remains unclear at this time. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported that Punk and Steele are expected to either be suspended or fired. On top of that, Dave Meltzer reports that Punk's injury is serious enough to where AEW will have to address the world title situation regardless of Punk's future with the company. It was also noted that Punk is at home in Chicago, not in Buffalo, where "Dynamite" is being held.