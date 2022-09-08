Spoiler: AEW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals Are Now Set

The two semi-final matches in the ongoing tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion have been revealed.

As noted earlier, Bryan Danielson defeated defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a first-round match on "AEW Dynamite" to advance in the tourney, setting up a semi-final clash against Chris Jericho.

As for the other semi-final, Jon Moxley will wrestle the winner of the Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevera match scheduled for "AEW Rampage" this Friday.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

AEW taped the 9/9 edition of "Rampage" immediately after "Dynamite" went off the air at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

According to PWInsider, Guevara pinned Allin to advance in the tourney, setting up a semi-final match against Moxley.

Both the semi-final bouts – Jericho vs. Danielson and Moxley vs. Guevera – will take place on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, NY. The winners will advance to the tourney final scheduled for the second annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode on September 21. A brand new AEW World Champion will be crowned that night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

Moxley, who received a first-round bye in the tourney, dropped the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at last Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. However, Punk was stripped of the title following his reported backstage altercation with Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Although AEW has yet to make an official statement on the situation, Punk was likely forced to vacate the title due to his suspension. There are also reports suggesting that he suffered "a serious injury" during his match against Moxley at All Out.