MJF Shares Photo With WWE Personality

Like Terrence Malik riding back in with "The Thin Red Line" after a 20-year film-making hiatus, MJF is back in AEW and better than ever. The AEW star was upto his old tricks last night on "AEW Dynamite", suckering the fans in and then turning on them as soon as Jon Moxley arrived on the scene. And he wasn't done now after the show, as he again hinted about the potential bidding war for his services in 2024 with a brand spanking new photo.

On Twitter Thursday morning, MJF posted a photo on Twitter that showed him with WWE personality Peter Rosenberg.

"Me with one of the best wrestling broadcast journalists in the world @Rosenbergradio #2024," MJF tweeted.

Rosenberg, who is also a radio DJ and television host, is a long-time wrestling fan who became known in wrestling circles for co-hosting the "Cheap Heat" podcast in 2013. He has since served as a pre-show panelist for WWE premium live events and even briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Whether MJF's photo with Rosenberg is all part of the plan or another sign that MJF may be heading elsewhere following the bidding war of 2024 remains to be seen. For now, the AEW star has his sights set on winning the AEW World Championship, which he earned a shot at by winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out this past weekend with the help of Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and the Gunn Club.