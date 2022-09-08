Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE

Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.

"Happy for you. (LOL no more friends for Michael Cole)," she wrote.

Cole hasn't had to deal with Bayley bothering him, at least on-screen, in over a year, as just before fans were going to return in July 2021 after being restricted from attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayley tore her ACL, leaving her out of action for an extended amount of time. Bayley made a full recovery and returned following the "Raw" Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam alongside Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai, who had previously been released, and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai. Although Bayley is currently assigned to the "Raw" brand, the Damage CTRL faction showed up on "SmackDown" due to their feud with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, where Bayley gleefully resumed her heckling of Cole.