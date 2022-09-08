Danhausen Gets Bling From Hip-Hop Star

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was arguably the biggest moment of Daniel Garcia's wrestling career to this point, as the AEW star defeated Wheeler Yuta to win the Ring of Honor Pure Championship in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. Prior to his victory, Garcia made his entrance accompanied by Buffalo native and rapper Westside Gunn, who rapped Garcia down to the ring.

For Gunn, that was only one part of the AEW experience the long-time wrestling fan received that night. Prior to his performance on "Dynamite", Gunn was filming a video for AEW's Twitter backstage, discussing Garcia's upcoming Pure Title match, when, like a Weedle in the Viridian Forest, a wild Danhausen appeared.

While some may have taken slight with Danhausen's interruption, however, Gunn was thrilled to see the "very nice, very evil" AEW star, even referring to him as an honorary Buffalo kid. As another sign of friendship, Gunn then presented Danhausen with some bling, or as Danhausen referred to it, Blinghausen. The two then posed for the camera as the video came to a close.

While Gunn was on the right side of the scorecard following Garcia's win in the "Dynamite" main event last night, Danhausen's bling served as the only bit of hardware he and the Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta, took home. Despite the trio's best efforts (and a low blow by Danhausen on Alex Abrahantes) Best Friends ultimately lost their chance to win the AEW World Trios Championships on Dynamite, being defeated by Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle.