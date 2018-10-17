Backstage Updates On Austin Aries & Sami Callihan's Current Impact Wrestling Statuses

Following this past Sunday's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV rumors have run wild in regards to Austin Aries' actual status with Impact Wrestling. Impact's Petey Williams revealed on his podcast this week that Aries' Impact contract had indeed run up. According to Williams, Aries' final match was the main event at Bound For Glory, losing the Impact Championship to Johnny Impact. Many still have questioned how much truth there is to Aries' very complicated and controversial exit.

PWInsider.com is now reporting that segments were written for Aries to be included in the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings. Aries, however, did not appear at the most recent Impact TV tapings the last two days. Those segments were then scrapped and had to be changed following the Bound For Glory PPV.

Also included in PWInsider's latest backstage Impact report is an update on Sami Callihan. Apparently, the oVe leader has signed a new deal with the company. No further details about the deal were given.

Callihan led oVe to a victory over X-Division Champion Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr and Fenix at Bound For Glory in an oVe Rules Match. In the process, Callihan became the first man in Impact Wrestling history to pin Cage.

Source: PWInsider