Brian Cage Defends Austin Aries Vs. Johnny Impact BFG Finish To Sean Waltman

The Austin Aries-Johnny Impact feud was one of the most controversial in recent memory. It started in a contentious way with Aries making comments on social media that many think crossed the line, and it ended with a shocking exit by Aries at Bound for Glory.

After Johnny Impact defeated Aries for the Impact World Championship, Aries quickly jumped to his feet, yelled at Impact VP Don Callis and flipped off the crowd as he left the ring. It was later revealed that Aries' Impact contract did indeed expire after Bound for Glory but many are still wondering if this is all a set up to another angle.

Sean Waltman pondered that scenario on the latest edition of his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"I'm just going to say that you just never know," Waltman said about Aries. "When it comes to Aries that's just something that he would do... He's done sh-t like that before, you know, so to sit and go 'okay this was a work, this wasn't' how about we just enjoy it? How about that... He sold the move, he took the pin, and then he got up. It wasn't really a no-sell, he just quit selling it."

Brian Cage was also part of the Bound for Glory card as he Fenix and Pentagon Jr. suffered a defeat to Ohio Versus Everything in an oVe Rules Match. Cage was equally confused about the ending and says that Aries would have lost it if the roles were reversed and Johnny Impact reacted the way he did.

"Just dumbfounded I guess is the best word...I didn't even see Austin afterwards, it was bizarre...It was a pretty snug match, they were working it a little like a work-shoot type of match," revealed Cage. "What surprised me the most about the ending was Austin being such a traditionalist if you will, I feel that if that would have been done to him especially on the same show he's on, he would have lost his sh-t so bad...I don't know what happened… Just Austin being Austin, I don't know what the goal or the plan was there.

