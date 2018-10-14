Trailer For The Rock's Titan Games, Does Dean Ambrose Fit In The Shield?, Mike Kanellis' Physique

- NBC has released the official trailer for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming reality competition show, Titan Games. The show features a variety of, "epic and insane," challenges modeled after the work outs that have fueled The Rock. Titan Games is set to debut January 2nd at 8/7 pm CT on NBC.

- WWE.com currently has a poll running asking fans, "Does Dean Ambrose Still Fit In With The Shield?"

Here are the current results:

* 60%- Yes, The Hounds of Justice are stronger than ever

* 40%- No, The Lunatic Fringe needs to move on

The question stems from Ambrose's actions this past Monday on RAW. Ambrose took the pinfall for The Shield in a losing effort to Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman. Following the loss Ambrose exited the ring by himself, walked up the entrance ramp and left Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the ring.

- Newly debuted 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis has shared the following photo on Twitter showing of his newly toned physique. Mike & Maria Kanellis made their 205 Live debuts this past Wednesday night costing Lince Dorado his match to Lio Rush.