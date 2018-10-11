Rich Swann Reveals His Bound For Glory Tag Partner, New Name To Make Impact Debut

Tonight on Impact Rich Swann revealed that Willie Mack will be his partner this Sunday night at Bound For Glory. The two will take on Matt Sydal and Sydal's newest protege Ethan Page.

Mack has made appearances on the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel recently as "The Mack". He has also been seen on Lucha Underground under the same name.

Sydal was recently taking on Swann in a match on Impact. During the bout Page made his debut and attacked Swann. This led to Sydal challenging Swann to a tag match and told him to go find a partner.

Here is the rest of the Bound For Glory card:

* Impact Wrestling Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs Johnny Impact

* Impact Wrestling Knockout's Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs Taya Valkyrie

* oVe Rules Match: X-Division Champion Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr & Fenix vs oVe

* Concrete Jungle Death Match: LAX vs OGz

* Eddie Edwards vs Moose

* Eli Drake's Open Challenge