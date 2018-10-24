WWE 205 Live 100th Episode Tonight, MYC Finals To Be Determined, WWE NXT UK, EC3 Vs. Adam Cole, TD

The second WWE NXT UK episode will air today on the WWE Network at 3pm ET with the arrival of Zack Gibson. Matches set to air include Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate, Dakota Kai vs. Killer Kelly and Ligero vs. Mike Hitchman.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will be the 100th for the brand. Matches taped last night were Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado and a Falls Count Anywhere match between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami. 205 Live spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's regular NXT episode will feature the official debut of Mia Yim. She will face Aliyah. EC3 vs. Adam Cole and Kassius Ohno vs. enhancement talent Justin Xavier will also air. Tonight's show will also feature a "Takeover: War Games II" announcement from NXT General Manager William Regal. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be official after tonight's episode. The semifinal matches airing tonight are Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley and Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm. MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's Total Divas episode will feature footage from the trip to Miami. The synopsis reads like this: "Welcome to Miami: The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia's birthday with surprises in store; Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi even when flirting with a hot bartender; the Superstars' dancing skills are put to the test."