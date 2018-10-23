Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 23, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Newark to air on Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Mike Kanellis defeated Lince Dorado

* Mustafa Ali defeated Hideo Itami in a Falls Count Anywhere match

