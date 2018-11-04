Becky Lynch Accepts Seth Rollins' Match Challenge, Who's Ronda Rousey's Biggest Threat?, Mahalicia

- The WWE Mixed Match Challenge will be rolling into his eighth week of competition this Tuesday night live on Facebook. This past week's episode saw Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (Mahalicia) lose their third consecutive bout in the tournament, this time to the team of Braun Strowman and Ember Moon. WWE has released the above video featuring many of the audible expressions of discontent from Mahalicia this season.

- WWE.com has released a new poll asking fans, "Who is the biggest threat to Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey?"

Here are the current results:

* 55%- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* 45%- Women's Battle Royal winner Nia Jax

You can view the poll and cast your own vote HERE. Ronda Rousey will face Becky Lynch in a "Champion vs Champion" match later this month at WWE Survivor Series.

- Speaking of Becky Lynch, the SmackDown Women's Champion has been going back and forth with IC Champion Seth Rollins on Twitter as of late. Things between the two seem to have escalated because just this morning Lynch agreed to a match with Rollins after Rollins laid down a challenge:

No problem, I could spare five minutes to drop down and face you. Send location. And bring those adorable little flame trunks you have so The Champ can show you how to really burn it down #iamtheman https://t.co/4rGVBHrdgj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 4, 2018

Triple H has recently expressed his disinterest in inter-gender matches saying, "Women WWE Superstars don't need a man to make them successful." So, while it is a fun tease, a match between Lynch and Rollins does not seem likely in the current WWE landscape.