Jim Ross On Why He Is Leaving AXS TV, Brandi Rhodes Cooks (Video), 10 Questions With ROH's TK O'Ryan

- The above video is Brandi Rhodes cooking sticky toffee pudding cake for her "Shot of Brandi" series. She published the video on her YouTube channel, Brandi Rhodes. Rhodes has several cooking videos on her page that includes her baking a prosecco cake for her and Cody's five-year wedding anniversary, which Cody is also in the video and there is also an episode where she's baking red wine cookies too. After breaking her collarbone during her first tour in Japan, Rhodes is now back in the ring and working a comeback story for ROH.

- ROH recently did an article about ten questions with TK O'Ryan. TK O'Ryan is part of The Kingdom who are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. They defeated Cody and The Young Bucks for the titles earlier this month at Survival of the Fittest. O'Ryan was asked about what makes The Kingdom such a cohesive unit?

"There are two things, one: we were friends before taking over Ring of Honor," O'Ryan said. "The Kingdom was formed long before our successful debut. Two: Individually, we each have our own unique greatness. Any combination of The Kingdom, whether it be the full team, tag or singles, is a problem."

- On Twitter, Jim Ross clarified his AXS TV contract finishing up at the end of the year. The legendary commentator wanted it to be clear his departure from AXS TV has zero to do with either NJPW or Mark Cuban's network. His reasoning was simple, he was unable to legally negotiate a new arrangement. As noted, Ross is still signed with WWE through March, and WWE is apparently holding him back from re-signing with AXS TV until he's officially a free agent in April.