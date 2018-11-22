Mark Henry Tells Story Which Shows Just How Tough Ronda Rousey Really Is

The brutal punishment that Ronda Rousey took at the hands of Charlotte at Survivor Series showed that not only is she the "Baddest Women on the Planet," but she's one of the toughest as well.

But Rousey's toughness goes beyond the ring as Mark Henry depicted in a story about her that he told on Busted Open Radio.

"Maybe it's not for me to tell this story, but I'll let the cat out the bag," said Henry.

"I heard, because I was talking about having stem cells to help my knee and hip flexor. So, I had the surgery when I had my knee done, and they drill into your hip bones and they pull out the marrow. They spin it, create a serum and inject it into wherever you need it to help.

"I was put under to get that done. When I woke up, I was in as much pain as any surgery or injury I ever had because of the sensitive area of your hips. I heard that Ronda Rousey had the stem cells before and they didn't use anesthesia to put her under."

The World's Strongest Man wasn't able to bear through the pain of stem cell treatment without anesthesia but Rousey did it while wide awake.

"They drilled into her hips and extracted the stem cells while she was awake," stated Henry. "It hurt her but she was able to do it.

"And I'm going to tell you guys right now. I could not have done that. I woke up in so much pain that I was begging for medicine to put me back asleep. I said, 'give me medicine. I don't want to feel this, it hurts.'

"And she did that awake? Golly that's got to count for being one of the toughest humans alive – not [just] in wrestling, period."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. You can listen to Henry's comments about Rousey below.

