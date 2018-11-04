Paige Educates Individual Who Criticizes How WWE Women Stars Dress, Batista RAW Debut, Kofi Kingston

- Above, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in the UpUpDownDown Tekken 7 tournament semis. Jey put up a good fight, but Kofi got the victory, 2-0, to move to the finals against either Jimmy Uso or Killian Dain.

- As seen in the video below, 16 years ago today, Batista made his debut on Raw. More recently, Batista appeared on the 1000th episode of SmackDown to reunite with Evolution. During his promo, Batista ended up teasing a possible match with Triple H after saying "The King of Kings" has done everything in his career, except beat him. Unfortunately, over the weekend at Crown Jewel, Triple H may have torn his pectoral muscle, which could keep him out for about 5-9 months.

- On Twitter a fan sent a clip to Paige from WWE's behind-the-scenes look at WWE Evolution. In the clip, Paige told the cameras she switched names with JoJo so she could stand next to Lita in a big group photo. In the comments an individual criticized WWE for how the women dress. Paige didn't let it slide and responded that they aren't "forced into dressing like anything other than what we feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful in."

Wwe is bad company for lady's there make women dressed in clothes that make them look like whores and this is not what we need for the WWE we need women to respect their body — Danny (@Danny84057496) November 5, 2018