The Rock Recalls Infamous Vince McMahon Moment, Rey Mysterio On Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE IG Photos

- WWE has released the latest installment of their Canvas 2 Canvas series on-line. The latest episode features artist Rob Schaumberger paying tribute to the WWE return of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio made his return to WWE two weeks ago on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

- WWE.com's new round-up of their 25 Best Instagram Photos Of The Week is now available. This week's compilation includes, amongst other things, a variety of Superstars in their Halloween costumes. You can view the full gallery by clicking HERE.

- On the December 6, 2001 edition of SmackDown The Rock had won the right to make Mr. McMahon kiss his ass. Rather than having Vince kiss his ass though he instead decided to have Vince kiss Rikishi's instead. Rock has shared the following on Twitter responding to Rikishi who was commemorating the memorable moment: