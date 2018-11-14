When Will Don Callis Return To NJPW Commentary?, David Arquette In An Interesting Match, LIJ

- Above is the full Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan vs. EVIL and SANADA match at last year's NJPW World Tag League. Callihan and Robinson would win the match, but EVIL and SANADA would go on to win last year's tournament. This year's 14-team/single block tournament will get started this Saturday, click here to see who's involved.

- Last month, NJPW announced Don Callis would be making his return to commentary after being absent for the past couple months. His return will begin this Saturday (alongside Kevin Kelly) when the World Tag League gets going.

World Tag League kicks off this Saturday at 18:30!@realkevinkelly and @CyrusOverHuge will be behind the announcement desk ??



You can join us, as always, at https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpw #njwtl pic.twitter.com/jUcZwHFxYP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2018

- As David Arquette continues his journey to gain the respect of wrestling fans, it was announced he will take on hardcore wrestler Nick Gage at GCW presents Joey Janela's LA Confidential event on November 16 in Los Angeles, California. TMZ Sports caught up with Arquette over the weekend to ask him if his main goal was to get to WWE.

"No, WWE is not the goal," Arquette confirmed. "I mean, I love WWE and I would love to do anything with them, ever. No, my main goal is getting some respect. That really is what it's about."

In a match nostradamus could''t even predict, I give you a match that will be talked about for generations to come.... this is a HOLLYWOOD FN BLOCKBUSTER!!!!! @thekingnickgage vs @DavidArquette @GCWrestling_ #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/0mgrbDqnu7 — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 13, 2018