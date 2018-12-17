Adam "Hangman" Page Says Farewell To Ring Of Honor

Add Adam "Hangman" Page as the latest member of The Elite to say goodbye to Ring of Honor. The former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion tweeted out a farewell to the fans and explained what the promotion meant to him.

"I had my last ROH match this weekend," Page stated. "Showed up to their training school for a tryout as a scrawny 18 year old. Made a lot of good friends and memories along the way. Thanks everyone. Full speed ahead." You can see the full tweet below.

Page wrestled his final two matches for ROH this past weekend. On December 14th's Final Battle event, Page lost to Jeff Cobb for the latter's ROH World Television Championship. The following night in Philadelphia, Page teamed with Elite members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in a losing effort against Best Friends, Jay Lethal and Flip Gordon.

Page also has some new merchandise for you to buy. Like Matt Jackson, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll before him, Page revealed a new "ELITE" t-shirt. Using a stallion as his base, this shirt is considered a post-January 1st deal. There is no set time or place for this to become available yet.

It is still unclear what is next for Page and The Elite. With rumors swirling of "All Elite Wrestling" and multiple organizations attempting to grab Page, there are various possibilities. As shown on Being the Elite, the countdown is close to reaching zero.