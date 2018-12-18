Kenny Omega Reveals New Design, ELITE Merchandise Release Date, Marty Scurll Sits Alone (Photo)

- As revealed in the most recent episode of Being the Elite, Kenny Omega has a new ELITE t-shirt. Like The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes before him, this is considered a post-January 1st deal. The design involves Kenny's classic Terminator gimmick along with a depiction of his cats.

There was an accidental leak, but I was planning on showing this today anyway. After hearing so many awesome suggestions, my animal ended up being loosely inspired by my cat(s) who were both Calicoes (as well as my Palico). Join the safari! Enjoy! #theelite pic.twitter.com/mc4rXOGt7q — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 17, 2018

- Now that all of the merchandise has been revealed, a set date to buy the ELITE t-shirts has been revealed. You can grab all five ELITE shirts at Pro Wrestling Tees on Christmas Day. A set price has not been determined.

- Marty Scurll is one of the last remaining members of The Elite to remain on the Ring of Honor roster. Over the weekend at the ROH Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings in Philadelphia, Scurll formed a new stable, Villain Enterprises, with two new wrestlers (click here to see the spoiler). He took to Instagram to show how life has changed after Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. In the picture below, Marty is sitting at The Elite's signature spot, Cracker Barrel, all by himself.