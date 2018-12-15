Spoiler: New Names Debut At Tonight's ROH Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings

After last night's Final Battle PPV (full results here), ROH is at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia again tonight for the Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings.

During tonight's show, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) confronted Marty Scurll during his in-ring segment. The group made fun of him because he was alone with his fellow Elite mates heading out of ROH. Scurll noted although his old friends are gone, he made new friends, the lights went out, and both Brody King and PCO came out to brawl with The Kingdom.

After the The Kingdom was cleared out of the ring, Marty Scurll welcomed PCO and King to a new stable, Villain Enterprises.

Here are several tweets from fans who were at tonight's taping:

Marty Scurll in the ring and out comes Kingdom. Taven says he got no backup. Lights out. Out comes Brody King and PCO. Marty says welcome to Villain Enterprises. #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/THpiw6TrS9 — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) December 16, 2018

Earlier this month, PCO spoke with Main Event Radio about signing an exclusive contract with Ring of Honor.

"It's the best deal in my entire career," PCO said. "Between the opportunities, they are giving me, and the money involved, it is my best deal ever. It is only the beginning of a new adventure, a good challenge. I'm a bit stressed, but I feed off a good challenge like this. It gives me a huge chance to step up to another level and be able to accomplish that. It is something great. I'm hoping for things to turn out the way I want them to."