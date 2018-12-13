News On WWE Taping A Lot Of TV Next Week, Swoggle Joins Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Latest "205 Life"

- In the video above, Swoggle joins Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder for a charity toy drive shopping spree at Ringside Collectibles.

- As Marc noted, WWE will be taping two episodes of RAW this Monday, with the second episode airing on Christmas Eve. They will also tape two episodes of SmackDown on Tuesday, with the second airing on Christmas.

The following week's shows won't be live either. The New Year's Eve episode of RAW will be taped on Friday, December 28th in Detroit. The New Years episode of SmackDown will be taped on Saturday, December 29th in Pittsburgh.

- As noted, Ariya Daivari launched a new series titled 205 Life, which provides a quick insight into the minds of WWE's cruiserweights, like Being the Elite or WWE 24.

Drew Gulak was featured on this week's episode, as seen below. In the minute-long video, Gulak shows the preparation he will be going through before his match against The Brian Kendrick. He was in Texas for a Tribute to the Troops event, and in classic Drew fashion he bought a cowboy hat to wear for the entire day. Other highlights include chatting with Daivari, setting up before the show and taking a picture with Jon Stewart.