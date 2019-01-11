AXS TV President On If They Are Looking To Add AEW To Their Line-Up

AXS TV has been home to New Japan Pro Wrestling for a while and they'll be adding a new wrestling promotion to their TV lineup this month with Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Speaking of new wrestling promotions, AEW is fresh into the sports entertainment market and is seeking a TV partner. Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman asked AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon if AEW could end up airing on the network.

"We have a strong partner in New Japan Pro Wrestling," Simon told Wrestling Inc. "With AEW, I believe there are talks out there for television deals, but currently we are not looking to add AEW to the roster. But we'd be open to listening. Our first priority will always be to our current partner."

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the chairman of AXS TV while AEW is owned by the Khan family which also runs the Jacksonville Jaguars. WOW was relaunched in 2012 with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss behind it and Buss talked about what it is that draws the sports world into pro wrestling.

"I can't speak for [the Khan family], but being around sports my entire life, I like to see the best in the world…," said Buss. "So this kinda fits marrying sports and entertainment and bringing in the best and showcasing the talent and letting them put on a show."

Simon then followed up that all of these business owners like Cuban, Khan and Buss see great value in linking up with a wrestling promotion.

"There's never been a greater time to be in the wrestling business," Simon said of all the new developments in the sport from AEW's launch to WWE's deal with FOX. "[With AEW] I think they announced Brandi [Rhodes] and one other (female) wrestler with Britt [Baker]. We're really trying to capitalize on that women's wrestling area and make it a place where women can excel and be the main event. They won't be the third or fourth down the card."